Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Emily V. Gordon Live Life to the Fullest While Immunocompromised (EXCLUSIVE)

And though the couple aims to spread awareness and take on a Rosie the Riveter–like role for the immunocompromised community, Emily and Kumail don't want to tell people how they should live their lives.

"There are people who have the luxury of not needing to know about these specific risks that immunocompromised people face in this situation. And I think they're very, very lucky. That's fine. It's not our job to tell them how to live their life," Kumail detailed. "This campaign is for people who want to know about what they can do. To help immunocompromised people go back to normal in some kind of way."