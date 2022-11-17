What Was Iconic Male Revue Company Chippendales Named After? It Has a Simple Origin Story

When inhibited straight women finally let their hair down, it turns out that petting oily, muscle-bound cowboys, policemen, and soldiers really tickles their fancy. Well, they love egging on gyrating exotic dancers dressed in skimpy tearaway uniforms, anyway.

Becoming a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s, the touring dance troupe Chippendales brought the racy, bulge-boasting world of male stripping to the mainstream sphere, encouraging women to embrace their sexualities in the process.