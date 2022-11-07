Is the White Lotus an Actual Hotel? Yes and No — Details
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1–2 of The White Lotus on HBO Max.
The White Lotus hotel seems like the perfect tropical getaway. Picturesque, relaxing, and oh-so exclusive for its uber-rich clientele. As we learned during the first season of The White Lotus on HBO Max, sometimes it's the guests that bring the drama to an otherwise picture-perfect, murder-free vacation oasis.
Now that we've returned to The White Lotus for a second season (this time in Sicily, as opposed to Hawaii), fans of the addictive HBO series have one major pressing question.
Is the White Lotus a real hotel? And if so, can fans of the series book a stay there? Here's what we know.
Is the White Lotus a real hotel?
We hate to be the bearer of bad news to any fans of The White Lotus determined to make a reservation — the White Lotus isn't a real hotel.
However — The White Lotus did film at a famous hotel chain for both seasons that is synonymous with luxury. And yes, you can book a stay at the two real hotel locations where The White Lotus was filmed.
Season 1 of The White Lotus was filmed on location in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. We checked rates for a December stay — if you want to live your best Season 1 White Lotus life at the resort (minus the murder, obviously), a mountain-side room for one guest will set you back $1,380 (rates go up from there for ocean side rooms, suites, etc.).
So what about the White Lotus location based in Sicily for The White Lotus Season 2? It's another real-life Four Seasons hotel in case you wanted to splurge even more.
The official name of the real-life White Lotus Season 2 hotel is the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel.
The five-star Italian resort will actually be closed from Nov. 28, 2022, to March 13, 2023. So, let's say you want to book a room in April 2023 — one night costs 970 euros in a superior room, which roughly equals about $972. (Obviously, rates are subject to change.)
If you'd rather save some money and let the show take you away to Italy, we completely understand! New episodes of The White Lotus debut every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. EST.