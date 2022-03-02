A Fan Favorite From Season 1 of 'White Lotus' Is Returning for Season 2 — Who Else Will We See?

Before Season 2 was confirmed, EW spoke with creator, writer, and director Mike White about the plight of the second season. "In TV, it's hard to start from scratch and go through the whole thing again," he shared with EW. Mike went on to say, "I would do another season because I feel like there's a way to get at some new themes and do it in a way that feels fresh from this one." No need to reinvent the wheel entirely because we are getting at least one former guest in Season 2.