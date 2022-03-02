A Fan Favorite From Season 1 of 'White Lotus' Is Returning for Season 2 — Who Else Will We See?By Jennifer Tisdale
Mar. 2 2022, Published 8:41 a.m. ET
We could not be more ready to check into the White Lotus hotel again in Sicily where Season 2 of the popular show is headed. The location may be different, but we're definitely going to see at least one familiar guest for the second season. Will we also witness a grown man defecating into a suitcase? More will be revealed. Who is part of the Season 2 cast of White Lotus? Let's check them out.
Who is in the cast of 'White Lotus' Season 2?
The first season of HBO Max's White Lotus dropped in July 2021, during that very brief time when vaccinations were being rolled out before COVID-19 variants began taking their toll. It was a sweet spot of sorts, which means a series that centers around a group of people vacationing at a beautiful resort in Hawaii was a welcome sight. The show felt like a spiritual sequel to the movie Clue and even had a butler, in the form of a hotel concierge, with a drug problem. It was perfect.
Before Season 2 was confirmed, EW spoke with creator, writer, and director Mike White about the plight of the second season. "In TV, it's hard to start from scratch and go through the whole thing again," he shared with EW. Mike went on to say, "I would do another season because I feel like there's a way to get at some new themes and do it in a way that feels fresh from this one." No need to reinvent the wheel entirely because we are getting at least one former guest in Season 2.
Variety reported Jennifer Coolidge is reprising her role as the sweetly self-deprecating Tanya McQuoid. As of the time of this writing, she is the only cast member from Season 1 coming back for Season 2. Jennifer's character was a fan favorite, which is no surprise as everything she touches turns to comedy gold.
She is joined by Season 2 newcomers F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), Tom Hollander (The King's Man), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Theo James (Dual), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart), Will Sharpe (Giri/Haji), and Leo Woodall (Cherry). We can't wait to see what trouble these guests get into. Hopefully, everyone checks in and checks out alive at the end of the season.
Jennifer Coolidge is kind of spooky and we love it.
Jennifer is such a wonderfully polarizing actor to watch. It makes total sense that she is returning for Season 2 of White Lotus. In her real life, she lives in New Orleans in what can only be described as a haunted house!
In an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging out With People Who Know Each Other Well, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos, Superstore alums, shared an enviable story about attending a Halloween party at Jennifer Coolidge's house.
While there is no doubt in anyone's mind that almost every structure in The Big Easy is haunted, you'll be delighted to learn that specifically, the downstairs bathroom of Jennifer's home is haunted by a little girl. For this reason, guests are only allowed to use the upstairs bathroom, which is located by Jennifer's collection of kimonos. Can a single human being be any cooler?