Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' Is Taking Viewers to An Entirely New Location

Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' Is Taking Viewers to An Entirely New LocationBy Pippa Raga
Jan. 21 2022, Published 5:11 a.m. ET
HBO's The White Lotus was undoubtedly one of the biggest TV shows of 2021. With a star-studded cast, the comedy-drama followed a group of glamorous but demanding hotel guests at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii.
Although the show wrapped the plot of Season 1 rather definitively, HBO quickly announced a second season for the hit series. However, it’s safe to say that next season will be very different from what we've seen so far.
Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of The White Lotus.
What is the filming location for Season 2 of 'The White Lotus'?
Season 1 of The White Lotus was filmed entirely on location at a real-life resort where the cast and crew lived full-time. The inaugural season of the show was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which was shut down to the public while filming carried on for three months.
With such a gorgeous on-site filming location that played an important part in the overall themes of the show, fans are wondering what exotic locale will be featured in Season 2 of the series. And the news about where the series is being filmed certainly doesn’t disappoint.
According to Variety, a source close to the production has revealed that another Four Seasons Hotel will stand in for the fictional resort of The White Lotus’s second season. This time, creator Mike White will set the show on the historic island of Sicily, Italy.
The cast and crew will again take over the resort where the show will be filmed, which is the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina. The resort sits on a rocky outcropping above the Ionian Sea and boasts stunning panoramic views of the ancient volcano Mount Etna.
The hotel is a former San Domenican convent that was converted in the late 1800s. It has since developed into a luxury getaway that has hosted the likes of King Edward VII of England, Oscar Wilde, Elizabeth Taylor, and Sophia Loren. The hotel is also located next to vineyards, an ancient theater, and medieval villages, which will hopefully serve as the stunning backdrops from scenes of the show.
Who’s in the cast for Season 2 of 'The White Lotus'?
The update about the show’s filming location comes just a few days after it was announced that Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham had signed on to join the ensemble cast as Bert Di Grasso, an older man traveling with his son and grandson.
He will also be joined by Happiest Season’s Aubrey Plaza, The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli, The King’s Man star Tom Hollander, and runaway fan favorite of The White Lotus’ first season, Jennifer Coolidge.
"I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan,” Aubrey told Variety. “So I’m very excited to work with him … and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”
Keep checking this space for more updates on Season 2 of The White Lotus.