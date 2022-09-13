These Emmy Awards Viral Moments Will Keep You Laughing Until Next Year’s Event

Actress Julia Garner accepted her award for “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” after years of being on the show.

"Thank you for writing, Ruth; she's changed my life,” Julia said on the show. “I want to thank Jason Bateman, thank you for taking a chance on me," Garner said in part when she took the stage.”

While many of Julia’s fans praised her for the win, others were upset that other co-stars like Laura Linney never won an award during the entire series. However, Ozark viewers jumped to her defense on Twitter.