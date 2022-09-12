Let's Celebrate TV Royalty! Here Are the Top 5 TV Shows With the Most Emmy Award Wins

Starring Mary Tyler Moore — a TV legend known for her work on The Dick Van Dyke Show — The Mary Tyler Moore Show soared to TV screens back in 1970, putting a single 30-something-year-old independent woman at the forefront. Mary Tyler Moore's protagonist, Mary Richards, calls it quits with her boyfriend, moves to Minneapolis, and lands a job as the associate producer of the evening news at a flopping TV station. The series boasted other familiar faces like Ed Asner (Lou Grant), Valerie Harper (Rhoda), and the incomparable Betty White (The Golden Girls).

Lasting seven years, The Mary Tyler Moore show scored 67 Emmy nominations and 29 wins.