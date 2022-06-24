Calling All TV Junkies! Here's How to Watch the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Can't get enough of steamy soaps filled to the brim with juicy drama like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, or innovative talk shows like The Drew Barrymore Show and Hot Ones? Well, the Daytime Emmy Awards celebrate all of the goodness that happens before late-night and primetime television. In fact, per The Hollywood Reporter, "The Young and the Restless leads this year’s nominees with 18."
Since 1974, the Daytime Emmys have awarded icons like Jeopardy!'s beloved late host, Alex Trebek, and Barefoot Contessa host and chef Ina Garten, and the 49th annual Daytime Emmys are just around the corner. With Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner — aka "the first Black duo to host an entertainment show" — emceeing the prestigious awards on June 24, 2022, it's going to be a blast for TV junkies everywhere. Here's how you can watch the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.
What time are the Daytime Emmy Awards on? Are they streaming anywhere?
While the 2020 awards were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Daytime Emmys was pre-taped and featured a smaller audience than usual. This year, the Daytime Emmys will have a full audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.
You can catch the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. The awards will air live for approximately two hours, though they'll be delayed for those in the Pacific Time Zone.
As for streaming, the awards are available to watch on Paramount Plus at 6 p.m. EST, per Deadline.
Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show), Deidre Hall (Days of Our Lives), Tamron Hall (Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall), and Cameron Mathison (Murder, She Baked), will all present awards, as reported by USA Today. For the In Memoriam portion of the show, Michael Bolton will perform his new song "Beautiful World."
The live ceremony will present 14 categories of awards as well as a lifetime achievement award to Greek actor John Aniston of Days of Our Lives.