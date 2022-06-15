'SYTYCD' Choreographer Mandy Jo Moore Is Queen of the Dance Scene

Samantha "Mandy" Jo Moore always knew she was destined to be a dancer. After graduating from high school in Missouri, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional career in dance. One of her first projects, fortuitously, was helping Carrie Ann Inaba with auditions for So You Think You Can Dance. During Season 1 and 2, Mandy was the assistant choreographer, but by Season 3, she was choreographing herself!