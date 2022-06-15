'SYTYCD' Choreographer Mandy Jo Moore Is Queen of the Dance Scene
If you're a fan of So You Think You Can Dance, you've probably seen choreographer Mandy Jo Moore's work in action. Although her professional name is similar to a famous actress and musician, Mandy Jo Moore has many Emmy nominations under her belt and decades of experience in the dance studio.
Who is Mandy Jo Moore? And where else might you have seen her work? Here's what you need to know about the choreographer's thriving career.
Mandy Jo Moore has choreographed many TV and film programs including 'So You Think You Can Dance.'
Samantha "Mandy" Jo Moore always knew she was destined to be a dancer. After graduating from high school in Missouri, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional career in dance. One of her first projects, fortuitously, was helping Carrie Ann Inaba with auditions for So You Think You Can Dance. During Season 1 and 2, Mandy was the assistant choreographer, but by Season 3, she was choreographing herself!
Additional television credits to Mandy's name include Glee, American Idol, the Fresh Beat Band, and Modern Family. She was a judge on Dancing With the Stars: Junior and a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars. Moore was also an executive producer and choreographer of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. In 2017 alone, Mandy choreographed dance numbers for four major awards shows: the Oscars, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Emmy Awards.
In addition to her impressive television credits, Mandy is responsible for the choreography for several David O. Russell films, including Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. One of the biggest credits to Mandy's resume is La La Land, for which she choreographed all the dance numbers over a period of six to eight weeks. She has also been nominated for an Emmy Award seven times!
Does Mandy have a partner or kids?
According to her social media accounts, it looks like Mandy is single and childless. She shows lots of love for her family on the 'gram, and she frequently posts pictures of herself with her sister, her parents, and her coworkers. However, don't expect her to log on too frequently because Mandy's last post is from December 2021!
Mandy Jo Moore knows that people mistake her for actress Mandy Moore.
In an interview with the Sioux City Journal in 2018, Mandy Jo revealed that she officially registered for her Screen Actors Guild card as Mandy Jo Moore to avoid confusion with actress Mandy Moore of This Is Us and A Walk to Remember fame. However, that hasn't stopped people from confusing the two to the point where Mandy Jo named her corporation "Nope, Not Her."
To see Mandy Jo's hard work in action, make sure to tune into So You Think You Can Dance, new episodes on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.