After Nearly a Three-Year Hiatus, 'SYTYCD' Is Back With Some Big Changes — But Where Is Nigel Lythgoe?

For 16 seasons, Nigel has been the one person consistently judging the show he started. He even has a signature phrase of "Cue music," which lets us know things are about to get down. Unfortunately, we don't have all the details regarding Nigel's absence from the show, beyond what he tweeted in March 2022.

"I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers," wrote Nigel. "On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying Cue Music' but I wish them well."