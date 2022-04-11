Following her historic run on Dancing With the Stars, singer JoJo Siwa has had quite a busy year; however, that's not to say she wouldn't take time out of her schedule to attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

After all, the 18-year-old was nominated for "Favorite Social Music Star," so we expected to see the vocalist stunt on the orange carpet and show off her brand new haircut.