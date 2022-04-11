Why Wasn't JoJo Siwa Invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards?By Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 11 2022, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Following her historic run on Dancing With the Stars, singer JoJo Siwa has had quite a busy year; however, that's not to say she wouldn't take time out of her schedule to attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
After all, the 18-year-old was nominated for "Favorite Social Music Star," so we expected to see the vocalist stunt on the orange carpet and show off her brand new haircut.
Sadly, that wasn't the case — as it turns out, JoJo surprisingly didn't receive an invite to the ceremony. Wait, what? She's the face of Nickelodeon, so why wasn't JoJo Siwa invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards? Here's everything we know.
Why wasn't JoJo Siwa invited to the Kids Choice Awards?
Despite being nominated for the sixth time, JoJo Siwa announced she was not invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.
"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple: I wasn't invited," the So You Think You Can Dance judge shared on Instagram. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."
JoJo later added in an Instagram story that her song "One Chance" played during the awards ceremony. For those unaware, JoJo previously called out Nickelodeon for preventing her from performing this song and others during her 2022 D.R.E.A.M. Tour — sounds shady, doesn't it?
Although Nickelodeon has yet to address why their biggest star wasn't invited to the 2022 KCAs, fans of the Dance Moms alum are speculating that it might have to do with her sexuality.
"JoJo Siwa not getting invited to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards — after being the face of that network for years — right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring," one person wrote on Twitter.
Another chimed in, "Nickelodeon used JoJo Siwa as their entire brand for years and declined to even invite her to the Kids Choice Awards this year? Smells like homophobia to me."
Hopefully, Nickelodeon will address the situation soon and provide closure for JoJo and her fanbase.