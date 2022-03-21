'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn't Invited to the Oscars

The decision to keep Rachel from attending the Oscars in spite of the fact that the movie she stars in was nominated for seven Oscars is honestly baffling.

"Idk y'all i have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :') I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," Rachel wrote on Instagram after someone said they were excited to see what she would wear on Oscar night.