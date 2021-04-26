Rachel Zegler Landed the Role of Maria in 'West Side Story' — What to Know!

Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated film adaptation released the first trailer of the 2021 film, which teased some iconic moments such as Maria and Tony's balcony scene.

The classic musical West Side Story is set in the 1950s and follows two rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, who are constantly battling for turf in New York City. When a member of the Jets, Tony, falls in love with a member of the Sharks, Maria, a war ensues.

So, just who is playing the role of Puerto Rican immigrant, Maria, in the 2021 remake? Keep reading to find out more about newcomer Rachel Zegler, including her parents, background, and more.

Who is Rachel Zegler from 'West Side Story'? Here's what to know about her parents, background, and more.

According to Deadline, the then 17-year-old high school student was cast from a pool of more than 30,000 applicants. Though the New Jersey teen is relatively new to Hollywood, Rachel acted in several school productions and in her community theater. "When I played Maria on stage a few summers ago, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the role again in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. I send a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this incredible dream a reality — I never could’ve done it alone," she posted on Instagram in 2019.

Rachel continued, "As a Colombian-American woman growing up in this day and age, strong roles like Maria are so important. To be able to bring that role to life — a role that means so much to the Hispanic community — is so humbling." According to several outlets, Rachel's mother Gina is Colombian and her father Craig is of Polish descent.

After the film was pushed back a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), audiences will finally get to watch Rachel shine as Maria when the film comes out in December 2021. "My heart doesn’t have the words just yet. Forever thanks to my favorite person, Steven Spielberg, and to [16-year-old] Rachel who just decided to send in a poorly lit self-tape. Thank you," she posted alongside the trailer.