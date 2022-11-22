Steven Spielberg's Parents Encouraged Him to Make a Film About Their Family

After graduating in 1949, Arnold joined RCA and worked on the company's first commercial and business computer. A few years later, he joined General Electric's computer department and helped develop the GE-200 series of mainframe computers. Arnold eventually retired in 1991, but his work continued to be recognized as he won the IEEE 2006 Computer Pioneer Award.

Arnold passed away on Aug. 25, 2020. He was 103 years old.