What Does Steven Spielberg Have to Do With the 'Animaniacs'? These Are the Facts

Steven Spielberg has certainly been behind a variety of films. We don't think anyone else could put Jaws , Saving Private Ryan, and Hook in the same film festival. It stands to reason that as a creator, he would continue to evolve, but would that evolution include Yakko, Wakko, and Dot? So, did Steven Spielberg create Animaniacs? Time to hop out of the water tower and find out.

Did Steven Spielberg create 'Animaniacs'?

Steven Spielberg didn't create our favorite chaotic cartoon animals, who wreak havoc wherever they go, but he did have a hand in bringing them to the small screen (more on that in a bit). They were created by Tom Ruegger, who is responsible for some of your favorite cartoons from the '90s, such as Tiny Toon Adventures, Taz-Mania, and Pinky and the Brain. He's done so much, it's almost as if he's trying to take over the world — the animated world that is.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Ruegger hails from the Garden State, and while speaking with My Central Jersey, he let us in on a cartoon secret. Tom says being able to think like a kid again is what has helped him the most. "That’s the key to this whole thing because if I can’t tap into that childhood frame of mind, then I would absolutely get out of the business because the audience counts on us being able to do that because our audience is a group of kids."

In an interview with SyFy, Tom had this to say about the original show: "For five years my job was to laugh ... I laughed while reading the scripts, I laughed during the recording sessions, and I was surrounded by the funniest people I will ever know." The show was also personal for Tom, who based the three main characters on his children.

Article continues below advertisement

Ugh I need to watch the new #Animaniacs season tonight 😩😩 — Shrimps🪱 (@ShrimpGummy) November 6, 2021 Source: Twitter / @ShrimpGummy

Unfortunately, Tom is not part of the Animaniacs reboot, which you can stream on Hulu. And while he was certainly disappointed about not returning to the show he loves so much, he's glad that a new generation will get to enjoy it. "I certainly want people to love Animaniacs and if this new show could increase the audience and love for Animaniacs, that would be great, because I love the show and I want it to succeed."