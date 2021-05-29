Logo
Home > Animals
Shark at the Melbourne Aquarium.
Source: Getty Images

Giant Shark From Viral TikTok Video Leaves Viewers Frightened and Awestruck

By

May. 29 2021, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Shark-infested horror movies like Jaws, The Shallows, Deep Blue Sea, and 47 Meters Down have already sparked fear of sharks in the public's mind, but one real-life experience by tourists on a cruise ship might continue the trend. TikTok user and musician Alex Albrecht filmed the creature from the mast of the cruise ship and captioned the video, "Sailed six weeks in the Atlantic saw this big f----g shark."

Article continues below advertisement

Many commenters thought the shark was a megalodon, an extinct but extremely large species of shark. Films like The Meg have brought the Megalodon to public attention, but could the extinct species have risen from the grave? Here's everything we know about the giant cruise ship shark and if it could be a megalodon.

Bonhams & Butterfields Natural History department member Enya Kim with megalodon teeth at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino September 30, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

So, was the giant shark a megalodon?

The TikTok video, which has since amassed over 39 million views, has viewers scratching their heads, wondering what kind of shark could be so large it spans the length of a cruise ship. Many commenters suggested the shark was a megalodon, which is currently extinct, but others aren't so sure.

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

In the video, the shark appears to be swimming slowly in a circle near the surface of the water as tourists run to the edge of the boat to see the creature. Shouts of surprise and shock are heard at increasingly high volumes in the background, with voices yelling, "Holy f–k" and "Whoa." Many aren't used to seeing such large creatures outside of places like aquariums and museums.

According to LiveScience, the megalodon was, "the largest shark ever to prowl the oceans and one of the largest fish on record. The scientific name, Carcharocles megalodon, means "giant tooth," and for good reason: Its massive teeth are almost three times larger than the teeth of a modern great white shark." Unfortunately, the megalodon has been documented as going extinct millions of years ago, possibly even before humans evolved.

Article continues below advertisement
A basking shark feeding on plankton.
Source: Twitter

Some commenters suggested that the shark wasn't a megalodon but a basking shark. Basking sharks differ from megalodons not only for their living species status but because they don't have any teeth and pose no harm to humans. Sharks.org explains that the basking shark might look terrifying because of their way of feeding, "Often seen feeding on surface aggregations of plankton, moving slowly forward with open mouth."

Commenters on the clip are proof that no matter how harmless or extinct a shark is, pop culture has certainly influenced how the public views them. Most sharks are harmless unless provoked, and perhaps this shark didn't anticipate a cruise ship wandering into its migration route.

Either way, it's safe to say that if the Megalodon returned from extinction, not only would the world know, but there would already be a movie in pre-production!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Disabled Butterfly Gets Prosthetic Wings in Delicate Surgery That Saved Its Life

A Pod of Killer Whales Is Apparently Coordinating Vicious Attacks on Boats

This Marvel MCU Characters as Birds Twitter Thread Is Shockingly Accurate

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.