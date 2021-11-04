From 'Big Mouth' to 'BoJack Horseman,' Here Are the Best Adult Cartoons on Netflix

With celebrated shows like The Simpsons, Beavis and Butt-Head, and South Park reigning as God-tier adult cartoons, as well as stamps in the history of pop culture, it's hard to top them. But streaming giant Netflix is no stranger to hysterical and thought-provoking content.

From the deliciously racy adolescence in Big Mouth to the addictive sad boi energy consuming BoJack Horseman, Netflix proves that cartoons are indeed for adults.

Here are some of the best ones to watch on Netflix.