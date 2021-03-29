'Gravity Falls' Creator Says He's Open to a Video Game Based on the Series

But why did the popular cartoon end at the height of its success?

As one of Disney Channel's most unique and off-brand shows, Gravity Falls was a massive hit for the channel among children and young adults alike. The sci-fi mystery show following the Pines family as they spend the summer with their "Grunkle" Stan aired for only two seasons before it ended in 2015.

"I wanted Gravity Falls to have a mystery that had a real answer, an adventure that had a real climax, and an ending that had a real conclusion for the characters I care so much about," he wrote. "Gravity Falls was never meant to be a series that goes on and on forever. It’s meant to be an exploration of the experience of summer and in a larger sense, a story about childhood itself. The fact that childhood ends is exactly what makes it so precious — and why you should cherish it while it lasts."

But by ending the series on his own terms at the end of Season 2, Alex said he could bring it to the conclusion it deserved without dragging out the storyline until it was unrecognizable from its original form.

"The show isn’t being canceled — it’s being finished . This is 100% my choice, and it's something I decided on a very long time ago," he wrote in the post. "I always designed Gravity Falls to be a finite series about one epic summer — a series with a beginning, middle, and end. There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark or mysteries that are canceled before they ever get a chance to pay off."

While the widely popular cartoon ended after only two seasons, the show was never actually canceled. Creator Alex Hirsch said in a post on Tumblr that he made the decision to end the series after only two seasons — not because it wasn't doing well, but because that's exactly how long he'd intended it to run for. No more, no less.

Will there be more 'Gravity Falls' content?

The show aired its final episode in 2015, and while Alex said he didn't have a concrete plan for anything else related to Gravity Falls, he did admit he was open to the idea. "I know that there will be many fans who will be sad to see the Pines family go, but just because I’ve finished the story I wanted to tell doesn’t necessarily mean we will never see Dipper, Mabel, and Stan again. It means that this chapter is closed and that I, at least for now, am personally done telling their story," he wrote.

Source: Disney

There were brief talks of a Gravity Falls movie that reportedly fell through, and while Alex seemed pretty confident that the show was done in 2015, it appears he always had more content he wanted to share. “My dream, if I had a magic wand, would be to make a really kick-ass Gravity Falls video game that is really, really in-depth to the lore of the series and includes new canon that has been in the periphery of the series,” Alex said in an interview with Inverse. “But I've never found a place for it.”