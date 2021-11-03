'Russian Doll' Is Set to Return for a Second Season, but Can We Expect It Any Time Soon?

Russian Doll was one of many shows whose productions were halted by the COVID-19 quarantine back in March 2020. Production on the show began once again one year later in March 2021. According to an Instagram post by Natasha from June, the season finished filming and is currently in the editing stage. Interestingly enough, the on-set name for the season was "Black Gumball."

Plot details on the new season are scarce, but Natasha's Instagram posts show off some very familiar faces. The star of Season 1 was seen pictured with Greta Lee, who portrays Maxine, Nadia's best friend and host of her birthday party. Actor Charlie Barnett, another prominent actor in Season 1, also appears in the photos.

Season 2 will also see the addition of two new cast members. In March 2021 (right around when production began again), actor and Emmy winner Annie Murphy joined the cast of Russian Doll. Annie is best known for her role as Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek. Even with a show as successful as Russian Doll, having "a little bit Alexis" certainly won't hurt.

In April, Deadline reported that actor Sharlto Copley had also joined Season 2. Sharlto has previously starred in District 9 and Hardcore Henry.