Joe Burns It All Down in Deadly ‘You’ Season 3 Finale (SPOILERS)

If you don’t know what happens at the end of You Season 3 and you don’t want to be spoiled, just check out another fine Distractify article. But if you’ve finished the Netflix thriller’s latest season or you’re not spoiler-averse, read on!

The Season 3 finale literally burns down Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) life in the suburbs — and the climactic episode ends their relationship on a murderous note.