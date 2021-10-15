Who Is Love's Overbearing Mom on 'You'? Here's What We Know

Many critics have expressed concern about the fact that female viewers are fantasizing about Penn Badgley's character Joe, who is a serial killer. Saffron herself has said that she only works with female writers and directors during her episodes, and finds the show very interesting. “It reminds me of The Talented Mr Ripley," she told The Guardian. "His intelligence and softness and gentle frame: 'Why am I liking this person?'" Good question, let's find out in Season 3.

Season 3 of You is currently streaming on Netflix.