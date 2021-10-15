Michaela McManus Plays Natalie, the New Object of Joe's Desire, in 'You' Season 3

Though Joe Goldberg aka Will Bettelheim (Penn Badgley) is a married father of one living in a quaint California suburb when Season 3 of You begins, that won't exactly be stopping the serial killer from fixating on yet another unsuspecting woman.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Seasons 2 and 3 of You.

The former New Yorker was previously obsessed with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) before he killed her. He then shifted his focus to his now-wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), until he realized she was a murderer herself.

As the Season 2 finale indicated, Joe's next obsession is with his new neighbor, Natalie Engler (Michaela McManus). Like both Beck and Love before her, Natalie also isn't as perfect as Joe thinks.

Keep reading to learn more about the new character, and to find out where you've seen Michaela before.