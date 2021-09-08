The 2021 'Cinderella' Starring Camila Cabello Is Missing Magic, According to Critics

The Prime Video edition of Cinderella arrived on the streamer on Sept. 3, and it didn't take long for the critics to put the "boo" in Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.

Camila Cabello stars as Elle, an ambitious woman who wants to make her mark with a dress store. She ends up falling for Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) at a town market, and she gets the chance to reconnect with him at a ball with the help of her fairy god person (played by Billy Porter).