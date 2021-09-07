Camila Cabello Isn't the First to Wear the Glass Slippers for a Live-Action Cinderella Remake

If the 1950 animated telling of Cinderella taught us anything it's that "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (and don't run in glass slippers). Those who count the Cinderella as their favorite princess have been in luck many times throughout the years, as the classic fairytale has been remade several times for movies.

Most recently, "My Oh My" singer Camila Cabello took up the mantle in the 2021 Cinderella for Prime Video.