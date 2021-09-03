Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: Where Was the 2021 Remake of 'Cinderella' Filmed?

The Cinderella fairytale by Charles Perrault has been adapted for the big screen many times over the years, most notably with the 1950 animated Disney classic, and with the 1997 live-action Brandy remake. Camila Cabello is the latest star to take control of the glass slippers. The "Never Be the Same" songstress is playing the central heroine, Ella, in the 2021 remake for Prime Video.

Camila's version of Ella is modernized. She's an ambitious dressmaker who wants to open her own store, and who won't be easily persuaded by the affection of Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine). But, of course, she does ultimately accept the help of her fairy godperson, who is played by Billy Porter.

While the plot of the latest remake does differ slightly from the films before it, the setting of the 2021 Cinderella is just as romantic as the others. It features everything from Elle's quaint village, to a picturesque country backdrop, to Prince Robert's majestic castle. Where did the musical comedy shoot? Several scenes were shot on-location, while some "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" movie magic was utilized as well.

Where are the filming locations for the 2021 remake of 'Cinderella'? The movie was filmed entirely in England, with the usage of sound stages and on-location shots. Sets for the film were constructed at Pinewood Studios, which is in the Buckinghamshire village of Iver. The exterior of Prince Robert's family's residence is actually a highly-visited country-house-turned-museum called Waddesdon Manor. The sprawling estate is located in the village of Waddesdon in Buckinghamshire. The interior of the property was also utilized for several scenes as well. The Blackpool Tower ballroom was the setting for the celebration held in Prince Robert's honor. Other outdoor scenes from the town village were shot in the Blackpool area. The film's library is actually located at Blenheim Palace, a country house in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.