The Season 3 Premiere of 'You' Is Dedicated to Someone Who Played a Big Role in Joe's Life

Mark was sadly a victim of COVID-19. He died in March of 2020 at the age of 69 due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus.

In addition to being a veteran actor of both stage and screen, Mark was also a teacher of the next generation of actors. He was the director of the Uta Hagen Institute’s Hagen Core Training at HB Studio in New York. Upon his passing, the HB Studio tweeted a statement in regards to their longtime teacher.