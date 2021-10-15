Have We Seen the Last of Ellie in 'You'?

It's hard to say if we will see Ellie again in the just-announced Season 4 , but despite being mentioned several times, Ellie is not in Season 3. Jenna Ortega just filmed the new Scream , which will be released in January 2022. She's also slated to play Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's live-action Wednesday series for Netflix. As of the end of Season 2, Ellie is sending postcards to Joe, so her character appears to be alive and well for now.

Regarding a return to You, Jenna said in an interview with Cosmopolitan, "I love that set. The team behind it, the writers are so witty and so funny, and then also just to work with Penn Badgley again. I had such an incredible time there that if they would like to have me back, I’m more than happy to take a few digs at Joe again."

Season 3 of You is currently streaming on Netflix.