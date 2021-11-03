Fred Armisen Plays Several Roles on the Hit Netflix Show 'Big Mouth'

Actor and comedian Fred Armisen plays multiple characters in the Netflix original series Big Mouth . Fred is best known for starring on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013. He also co-created (and co-starred in) the comedy series Portlandia.

Fred Armisen has been with Big Mouth since Season 1. The series is a humorous and honest look at puberty told through the eyes of middle-schooler Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and his friends.

Fred Armisen voices several of the adult characters in 'Big Mouth.'

Fred voices the characters of Elliott Birch, Nick’s ne’er-do-well dad, the ghost of Antonin Scalia, and the bus driver. According to IMDb, Fred also voices the characters of Bob the Hormone monster and the ghost of Prince.

Nick will often seek advice from the ghost of Prince and other ghosts in his attic. The bus driver was part of the episode in which one of Big Mouth’s female character’s Jessie, gets her period for the first time on a trip to the 9/11 museum.

Without a doubt though, Fred’s most prominent Big Mouth role is Elliott Birch. Not only is Nick’s dad dealing with his son growing up, but he also has a lot of personal issues. What’s great about Big Mouth is that the adult characters struggle just as much as Nick and his friends. The show may have fictional hormone monsters; however, the depiction of real-life issues is quite relatable.

It is important to note that this show is definitely aimed at adults. It is absolutely not appropriate for young kids to watch because there are a lot of sexual innuendos.

Season 5 of Big Mouth drops on Netflix on Nov. 5. Fred will be reprising his role as Elliott Birch. There will be 10 episodes in the show’s fifth season and definitely more hilarious hi-jinks. Perhaps Fred will voice more fun, random side characters in Season 5. You can watch the Season 5 Big Mouth trailer below.

