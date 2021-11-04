‘Big Mouth’ Season 4 Dealt With Issues Like Anxiety and Depression With the Show's Trademark Humor

What happened on Season 4 of the Netflix series Big Mouth ? The series is a hilariously honest take on the awkward growing pains of puberty, told through the eyes of middle-schooler Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and his friends. Did we mention that there are sassy Hormone Monsters that follow the main characters around like sarcastic imaginary friends?

Yes, Big Mouth is definitely an off-kilter comedy series that still manages to be oh so relatable. (Please note this series is definitely an adult comedy and not for young kids.) Let's recap some of Season 4's major moments before the Season 5 premiere.

The 'Big Mouth' kids start off Season 4 at summer camp.

So one aspect of Big Mouth includes introducing funny characters that are the personification (or sometimes monster-fication) of traits or feelings like hormones, shame, guilt, and more. Nick has already met Hormone Monsters, the Shame Wizard, the ghost of Duke Ellington, and more by the time Season 4 rolls around. However, it's at camp Mohegan Sun that Nick meets Tito, the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford).

Tito the pesky mosquito ends up plaguing several of Nick's friends throughout Season 4. Meanwhile, Big Mouth also introduced the show's first transgender character, Natalie (Josie Totah). Natalie does get to enjoy a summer camp makeout session with Seth Goldberg (Seth Rogen), but Seth admits to Natalie that he's embarrassed to kiss a transgender girl. Rather than agreeing to hide their budding relationship, Natalie breaks up with Seth instead.

Meanwhile, poor Jessi Glazer (Jessi Klein) has to experience the hassle of moving to a new middle school, where she doesn't quite make the cut, going from the top of the class to the bottom. All of the stress gets to Jessi, and she finds herself encountering the Depression Kitty (Jean Smart) again. Her new artsy boyfriend Michael Angelo (Sterling K. Brown) seems great at first — until he breaks up with Jessi after attempting to pressure her into giving him a handjob.

