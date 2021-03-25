Do You Remember 4Kids TV? The Fall of Your Saturday Morning Cartoons, Explained

Picture this: it's Saturday morning in 2002. You've just turned on the TV and are patiently waiting for your parents to stumble into the kitchen and make breakfast. Brightly colored cartoons are flashing across the screen.

For most American children, 4Kids TV was their introduction to popular anime and video game-related content such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kirby: Right Back At Ya!, and the American dub of Winx Club.

But what happened to the television programming block in the early 2000s that made it disappear entirely?