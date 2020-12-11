People Are Rightfully Angry With Netflix for Whitewashing 'Winx Club'

Today, Netflix dropped a trailer for their new series, Fate: The Winx Saga, which is actually a live-action version of the Nickelodeon show, Winx Club. However, instead of sparking nostalgia, the trailer sparked anger, frustration, and disappointment. It looks like Netflix has totally whitewashed the series, erasing any kind of inclusivity and representation that Nickelodeon introduced in the original series and replacing it with mainly white leads.

For those unfamiliar with Winx Club, it's a show about a group of fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in Otherwood (that gives us major X-Mansion and Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters vibes).The show follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (who's Flora, but Netflix decided to change her name; she's played by Eliot Salt), and Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), with Bloom as their team leader of sorts. “Bloom has the potential to be one of the most powerful fairies the world has ever known,” the trailer voiceover says.

The trailer shows Bloom as a young girl learning how to create fire from her own hands, and then transitions to show her as a teenager who's much more powerful. At Alfea, Bloom and her friends learn to cultivate their powers and fight entities who threaten them. The casting was slammed, especially with Flora and Musa, who are WOC in the original series.

The 'Winx Club' whitewash controversy, explained.

People are saying that Netflix has whitewashed the Winx Club live-action adaptation because Flora was originally Latina and Musa was original Asian, and in the Netflix series, that's not represented, with Elisha Applebaum as Musa, and Eliot Salt playing Flora (technically "Terra"). On top of whitewashing the cast, the show feels incredibly dark, compared to the cartoon show which was filled with brightness and sparkles.

"Not only did y’all whitewash 2 of the main characters, but where are the faerie aesthetics?!?! It looks like the Winx Club is about to be classmates with Sabrina," one person tweeted.

Not only did y’all whitewash 2 of the main characters, but where are the faerie aesthetics?!?! It looks like the Winx Club is about to be classmates with Sabrina https://t.co/B8nt3d4kjq — Liberty Kid (@JessicaIvanah) December 10, 2020

Another wrote, "Leave it up to Netflix to take a diverse cast of characters that was 3/6 girls of color, and whitewash everything down to one token girl for the live action."

leave it up to Netflix to take a diverse cast of characters that was 3/6 girls of color, and whitewash everything down to one token girl for the live action 🙄 #WinxClub #FatetheWinxSaga — Jenny Ha (@ahatheresjenny) December 10, 2020

"Hilarious people will defend netflix winx by saying its for breaking standards but see how the main girl is still white, pretty and the helper roles are either poc or different than standards, if its okay to whitewash musa and flora they could’ve make bloom a black or asian girl," a Twitter user pointed out.

hilarious people will defend netflix winx by saying its for breaking standards but see how the main girl is still white, pretty and the helper roles are either poc or different than standards, if its okay to whitewash musa and flora they could’ve make bloom a black or asian girl pic.twitter.com/qyOoRWIGsf — ًwinters babe (@kalingise) December 10, 2020

It's clear that Twitter is filled with more criticism than praise over the Netflix Winx Club series, with some claiming the streaming platform ruined their childhood today.

Netflix after they correctly casted Aisha in Winx Club and then moving on to whitewash their Asian and Latina characters pic.twitter.com/koNRbMQrLI — Kynady (@kayv_will) December 10, 2020

wow woke up on this fine thursday morning just to see netflix whitewash my fav winx club characters — raya 🫀🩹🦷 (@m0rt1c1asAdDaMs) December 10, 2020

I hate this. Wasn’t Musa asian, and Flora definitely wasn’t white also where tf is Tecna #WinxClub pic.twitter.com/D04LPBZqtE — ❄️ Nyxc 🎅🏼 (@NyxxCraft) December 10, 2020

Winx Club was a HUGE part of my childhood, if Netflix were going to make a live action version (which wasn’t necessary in the first place) I wish they would do it properly. pic.twitter.com/KsaUOJz6Tk — ❄️ Nyxc 🎅🏼 (@NyxxCraft) December 10, 2020

fate the winx saga's producers chosing a black girl to play aisha after realizing the cast consists of 99% white people pic.twitter.com/8UxwDtMH6h — xilef the ruler⁷ 🦋 (@thebloomix) December 9, 2020

