No, Netflix Isn't Offering Users a Free Year Subscription Because of the Pandemic

People across the country may have received messages since the start of the pandemic suggesting that Netflix is offering subscribers a free year of access to the service because of the pandemic. The messages usually say something like, "Due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, Netflix is giving some free passes for their platform during the period of isolation. Run on the site cause it will end quick!”

These posts also typically include a link that takes users to a phishing site. From there, users may be asked to put in some sort of personal information.

The messages are, in fact, a scam. Netflix is no longer even offering its users a free trial before they sign up for a paid subscription, and it isn't offering any user a free year of access to the service.