There's No Confirmed Second Season for 'Fate: The Winx Saga,' but It Might Happen (SPOILERS)By Kori Williams
Updated
The Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga premiered its first season in January 2021 and fans are already hoping for a second. The basis of this show follows the Nickelodeon series The Winx Club it was inspired by pretty well. It follows a group of teenage fairies who attend a magical school called Alfea to develop control over their powers. With the series being one of the top shows on Netflix right now, can we expect a Season 2 is on the way?
When will the second season of 'Fate: The Winx Saga' premiere?
Right now, there's no confirmed second season for the show. Although, it does make sense for there to be at least one or two more seasons. The animated series, The Winx Club, has eight seasons. In those seasons, there are new villains, new Pixies, and more that can be explored.
For example, now that The Burned Ones are no more, the Winx need new enemies to face off with. They could bring in some of them from the later seasons of the animated show like Trix, the trio made up of Princess Icy, Darcy, and Stormy.
But there are other villains like Lord Darkar aka The Shadow Phoenix. He shows up in the animated series's second season and aims to obtain the ultimate power of the Realix.
Because of the way that Netflix spaces out its seasons, if we do get a second one, it might not even happen until 2022. So fans have a lot of time to speculate about what exactly they'd like to see or how they'd like the show to play out over time.
Netflix faced backlash for 'Fate: The Winx Saga' because of "whitewashing."
Fans of the Winx animated series were not happy with some of the things they saw with the live-action Netflix version. Many accused the streaming service of "whitewashing" or getting rid of the inclusivity or diversity of the original series. For example, Musa is East Asian, but the actress who plays her, Elisha Applebaum, appears to be white. However, Elisha hasn't spoken publicly about her background.
Another character, Terra, isn't in the animated series. It looks like she's meant to replace the original series's Flora, who doesn't show up in the live-action show. Flora is a Latina, but Terra's actress, Eliot Salt, also appears to be white. But, showrunner Brian Young did confirm that Flora hasn't been replaced in a featurette. Terra is her cousin, so there is a chance for Flora to show up and be a source of representation in another season.
With a second season, Netflix can work on making the show more inclusive and addressing concerns the fans have. Plus, with eight seasons worth of inspiration to draw from, there are still so many storylines to follow from the original show and creative ways for the Netflix version to differentiate itself and become its own show, just like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina did.
Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming on Netflix now.