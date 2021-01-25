There's No Confirmed Second Season for 'Fate: The Winx Saga,' but It Might Happen (SPOILERS)

Right now, there's no confirmed second season for the show. Although, it does make sense for there to be at least one or two more seasons. The animated series, The Winx Club, has eight seasons. In those seasons, there are new villains, new Pixies, and more that can be explored.

For example, now that The Burned Ones are no more, the Winx need new enemies to face off with. They could bring in some of them from the later seasons of the animated show like Trix, the trio made up of Princess Icy, Darcy, and Stormy.

But there are other villains like Lord Darkar aka The Shadow Phoenix. He shows up in the animated series's second season and aims to obtain the ultimate power of the Realix.