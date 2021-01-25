Is [SPOILER] Really Dead on 'Fate: The Winx Saga'?By Shannon Raphael
Updated
Warning: SPOILERS for Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga are ahead.
Netflix's latest hit series is Fate: The Winx Saga, which chronicles a group of teenage students who are going through the throes of school with the added pressures of navigating their powers as fairies. The teen drama is based on the animated Italian-American Nickelodeon show, Winx Club, which originally aired from 2004 to 2009 before it was rebooted for another eight years beginning in 2011.
While Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is the main protagonist in the show, the drama surrounding the supporting characters has gotten viewers talking.
Throughout Season 1, Headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best) hides the truth from Bloom about the former head of Alfea College, Rosalind (Lesley Sharp). The finale concludes with Farah herself getting betrayed. Is Farah dead on Fate: The Winx Saga?
The 'Fate: The Winx Saga' finale showcased a battle, an arrest, and a shocking twist.
As Fate: The Winx Saga progresses, viewers learn that Rosalind was a headmistress and a combat leader for the likes of Farah, Silva (Robert James-Collier), Ben (Alex Macqueen), and Andreas (Ken Duken). She led them in a battle against the Burned Ones, and she was the one who ordered the group to wreak havoc on Aster Dale.
Rosalind was the one, without the rest of the group's knowledge, to create Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) and Bloom. Her ultimate plan was to get Bloom to attend Alfea College, in the hopes that her powers would manifest and that she would be able to reverse the curse against the Burned Ones.
In the sixth and final episode of Season 1, the Burned Ones attempt to infiltrate Alfea. After a lengthy battle, the Alfeans manage to quash the threat, but not before a few injuries are sustained.
Bloom then returns home to California to see her adoptive parents and to get some of her questions answered. She brings along several of her classmates.
During this time, Queen Luna (Kate Fleetwood) arrives at Alfea College to arrest Silva for the attempted murder of Andreas (who is actually still alive). It's also revealed that he's also the one who raised Beatrix. Andreas' own biological son, Sky (Danny Griffin), who was raised by Silva, is shocked by the news.
But, it's the last few minutes of the finale that really managed to floor fans.
Is Headmistress Farah Dowling really dead on 'Fate: The Winx Saga'?
In the final moments, Rosalind and Farah meet to discuss the recent battle with the Burned Ones. Rosalind explains that she let the Burned Ones into the school to test Bloom and her powers.
Rosalind adds that a war is brewing, and that she doesn't think that Farah is capable of helping the students to get through it.
She then announces that Queen Luna has named her as the headmistress again.
When Rosalind asks Farah to consider taking a sabbatical from the school and to leave gracefully, Farah makes it clear that she won't back down. Rosalind then kills Farah by using her powers to snap Farah's neck.
Because the finale also revealed that Andreas, who was previously thought to be dead was, in fact, still alive, some viewers wonder if Farah's death was legitimate.
However, based on the gruesome neck-snapping moment, and her subsequent burial, it looks like Farah is officially out of Rosalind's way.
With Farah's body hidden, it's also going to be difficult for the Alfea College students and Farah's friends to find out what really happened to her.
Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream on Netflix now.