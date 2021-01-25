Is [SPOILER] Really Dead on 'Fate: The Winx Saga'?

Netflix's latest hit series is Fate: The Winx Saga , which chronicles a group of teenage students who are going through the throes of school with the added pressures of navigating their powers as fairies. The teen drama is based on the animated Italian-American Nickelodeon show, Winx Club, which originally aired from 2004 to 2009 before it was rebooted for another eight years beginning in 2011.

Throughout Season 1, Headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best) hides the truth from Bloom about the former head of Alfea College , Rosalind (Lesley Sharp). The finale concludes with Farah herself getting betrayed. Is Farah dead on Fate: The Winx Saga?

While Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is the main protagonist in the show, the drama surrounding the supporting characters has gotten viewers talking.

The 'Fate: The Winx Saga' finale showcased a battle, an arrest, and a shocking twist.

As Fate: The Winx Saga progresses, viewers learn that Rosalind was a headmistress and a combat leader for the likes of Farah, Silva (Robert James-Collier), Ben (Alex Macqueen), and Andreas (Ken Duken). She led them in a battle against the Burned Ones, and she was the one who ordered the group to wreak havoc on Aster Dale.

Rosalind was the one, without the rest of the group's knowledge, to create Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) and Bloom. Her ultimate plan was to get Bloom to attend Alfea College, in the hopes that her powers would manifest and that she would be able to reverse the curse against the Burned Ones.

In the sixth and final episode of Season 1, the Burned Ones attempt to infiltrate Alfea. After a lengthy battle, the Alfeans manage to quash the threat, but not before a few injuries are sustained. Bloom then returns home to California to see her adoptive parents and to get some of her questions answered. She brings along several of her classmates.

