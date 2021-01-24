Rosalind Is a Big Part of Bloom’s Backstory in Netflix's ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

And you thought your high school principal was evil! In the new Netflix fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga , former Alfea Academy headmistress Rosalind returns to the school with a vengeance.

But first, an explanation: Fate: The Winx Saga is a teen drama inspired by the Italian-American animated co-production Winx Club, which aired eight seasons on Nickelodeon between 2004 and 2019.