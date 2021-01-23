'Fate: The Winx Saga' and the Meaning Behind its Mysterious Villains [SPOILERS]

It's revealed that the mysterious Rosalind who was responsible for wiping out all the Burned Ones in the first place did so with lieutenants Farah and Silva, with help from Sky's dad and Terra's dad, who works at the school. However, a line was crossed when Rosalind demanded the group destroy the town of Aster Dale, where Burned Ones were hiding amongst innocent civilians.

A revolt came to pass, but not before Rosalind spirited two children out of Aster Dale (Bloom and Beatrix, respectively). Rosalind counted on Bloom discovering her powers and sent the Burned Ones to test her abilities, as the ancient magic she possesses should reverse the curse on the Burned Ones in the first place.

Still with me? It sounds like despite all of these revelations, there is still a greater evil on the horizon in the form of Blood Witches, humans who tried to steal fairy magic in Aster Dale. They had already kidnapped Bloom, which is why she was found there in the first place.

Oh, the drama! While still a far cry from the original, Season 2 could hold much more in terms of Bloom using her fabulous powers to break the curse.

Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming on Netflix.