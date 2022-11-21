Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Now: ‘She Said’ Follows Their Harvey Weinstein Investigation

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

In October 2017, over 30 years into his career, film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct acts surfaced in a New York Times article. The title, “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades,” detailed accounts from multiple people who claimed Harvey used his power and success in Hollywood to rape and assault them and attempted to cover up his crimes with non-disclosure agreements over the years.