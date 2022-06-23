Hunter Schafer Is Joining the 'Hunger Games' Prequel — Who Else Volunteered as Tribute?

We're also painfully aware of Snow's own future as he's destined to become the heartless dictator of Panem who does everything he can to destroy Katniss and by extension, the world. It takes a complicated actor to step into the younger shoes of a character who people already loathe. Tom is perfect for this role, having just played Billy the Kid in EPIX's series of the same name. Is it possible we'll find a young Snow to be as mysterious and dastardly as Billy the Kid? We're excited to find out.