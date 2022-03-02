"Something's Coming" to Streaming Platforms — It's Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'!

Could be, who knows? There's somethin' due any day ...

And that something is Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which has finally been released to streaming platforms. The Oscar-nominated film is up for seven categories in the 94th annual Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Cinematography, and more. If you'd like to catch up on all the action before the show, here's where to stream West Side Story (2021).