Is Rita Moreno in the New 'West Side Story' After Starring in the Original?

Initially, the blockbuster musical was supposed to be released on Dec. 18, 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, that deadline was pushed back to Dec. 10, 2021. Production wrapped on Sept. 28, 2020, according to Broadway.com , and was announced to be finished by the director himself.

The first trailer for the new film will air on April 25, 2021, during the Academy Awards ceremony. This will be the first piece of news on the film since Vanity Fair released exclusive photos from the set, back when the film was supposed to arrive in 2020. Actress Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria, tweeted excitedly on April 25: "I cannot stop crying everywhere." We hear you, Rachel!

West Side Story will be released in theaters on Dec. 10, 2021.