'Snow White' Is the Latest Disney Movie to Get a Live-Action Adaptation

Disney has been working on live-action remakes of their core catalog since the late 1990s with Glenn Close's marvelous101 Dalmatians. Recently, those remakes have included Mulan, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, the Little Mermaid, and now, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film, which was announced in 2016, has finally announced its cast.

Read on for everything we know about the live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast.