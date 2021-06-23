'Snow White' Is the Latest Disney Movie to Get a Live-Action Adaptation

'Snow White' Is the Latest Disney Movie to Get a Live-Action AdaptationBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 23 2021, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Disney has been working on live-action remakes of their core catalog since the late 1990s with Glenn Close's marvelous101 Dalmatians. Recently, those remakes have included Mulan, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, the Little Mermaid, and now, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film, which was announced in 2016, has finally announced its cast.
Read on for everything we know about the live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast.
Rachel Zegler has been cast in the titular role of Snow White.
The Hollywood Reporter announced on Oct. 31, 2016 that legendary songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (of La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hansen fame) would pen new songs for an upcoming live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, who had just wrapped up The Girl on the Train's adaptation, will write the script.
The remake will reportedly expand upon the legendary 1937 film, and in September 2019, Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) signed on to direct the new adaptation. Updates on the film have been slow as Disney focused on other live-action projects such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, which is currently filming.
Of course, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is nothing without its titular character, and on June 22, 2021, it was announced that actress Rachel Zegler will play the part of Snow White. Director Marc Webb said of the casting choice, "Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rachel's other work in films such as Steven Spielberg's West Side Story has not yet been available to audiences. Rest assured, her talents have also scored her roles in other blockbusters such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Rachel has been posting videos of herself singing on YouTube since she was in high school and is known for her incredible abilities.
Reportedly, both powerhouse songstresses Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R. were also offered the role of Snow White, but with rumors of an upcoming tour for both, we're excited to see what Rachel will bring to the table!
Who else is in the 'Snow White' cast?
As of right now, no other roles have been announced for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Other key characters such as The Evil Queen, the Huntsman, and of course, the titular seven dwarves are still in the process of being cast. Hopefully, now that Rachel has been secured as the lead, the rest of the cast will be announced sooner rather than later.
Following the success of Disney's latest live-action Cruella and the critical acclaim of Pasek and Paul, we do not doubt that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be a smashing success. The film currently has no release date, but production will begin in 2022, so a 2023 release date might be a reasonable time frame to expect.