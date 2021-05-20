Like Most Israeli Citizens, Gal Gadot Served in the IDF — but What Did She Do?

With the recent bloodshed between Palestinians and Israelis there's been a lot of political discourse surrounding the situation between the two nations. With protests burgeoning all over the world, a lot of scrutiny has been placed on individuals who profess support for either side. Now, even notable celebrities with ties to both Israeli and Palestine are being mentioned in the conversation, like actress Gal Gadot . And fans of hers want to know: What did she do in the IDF?

What did Gal Gadot do in the IDF?

All eligible Israeli citizens must serve two years in the nation's military, the Israel Defense Forces. The fact that Gal Gadot was a top model and a Miss Universe contestant didn't "absolve" her of this duty, and in an interview with Glamour she appears to have embraced her role wholeheartedly.

After passing the three-month IDF bootcamp training period, Gal was assigned a role in the military. She was made a gymnastics and calisthenics instructor. "The soldiers loved me because I made them fit," she said. She stated that her time serving in her nation's armed forces came naturally to her. "The army wasn’t that difficult for me. The military gave me good training for Hollywood."

Gal's tenure coincided with the 2006 Israeli-Hezbollah War, but there aren't any reports as to whether or not she engaged in combat. "In Israel serving is part of being an Israeli. You've got to give back to the state. You give two or three years, and it's not about you. You give your freedom away. You learn discipline and respect," Gal said.