Gal Gadot Kissed Kate McKinnon On Saturday Night Live, And People Went Wild

Gal Gadot is hot. Not just in the physical, how-can-someone-this-beautiful-possibly-exist kind of way, but as THE actress in Hollywood right now, she’s smoking.

Wonder Woman was a massive success - it’s the third highest grossing DC movie of all time only trailing behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. So the Israeli superstar isn’t just a pretty face - she can sell the hell out of a film, too.

Which is probably why people started freaking out when Gadot kissed Kate McKinnon square on the face during her SNL appearance - and she got really into it.

It might have to do with the fact that she’s a huge star and isn’t afraid to do everything possible to make a bit work.

It’s finally here! Tonight I’m hosting @nbcsnl with musical guest Sam Smith ! Make sure you tune in! 💃🏻 Photos by Mary Ellen Matthews pic.twitter.com/AtVrkRnT2E — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 7, 2017

But people loved it.

everyone after the gal gadot and kate mckinnon kiss on snl pic.twitter.com/7lFnPhcZJG — kacy 🎃 (@_rosecoloredgal) October 8, 2017

Well, at least Gal Gadot didn't need a cue card to make out with Kate McKinnon. #SNL pic.twitter.com/efxdoPs0KW — Jillian👀Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 8, 2017

listen,,,,,, gal gadot made out with kate mckinnon while being diana prince and i dont think ive ever felt this blessed in my whole life pic.twitter.com/4tLxm5ii0q — l (@bennetsgillan) October 8, 2017

But her other sketches were on point too.

People loved her impersonation of Kendall Jenner, too.

And then there was that bit where she went on a blind date with OJ Simpson, not knowing who he was.

You: What are you excited about?

Me: #SNL DID A SKETCH WHERE GAL GADOT WENT ON A DATE WITH OJ SIMPSON AND DID NOT KNOW WHO HE WAS I AM DEAD — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 8, 2017

People thought she crushed it.

Gal Gadot, bringing back the little black dress one Hebrew monologue, Sam Smith intro and OJ Simpson sketch at a time. #SNL #WonderWoman — Rebecca J. Ritzel (@rjritzel) October 8, 2017

For some, it was more than just a great performance.

Me when Gal Gadot started speaking in hebrew #SNL pic.twitter.com/CwRrWVn8sy — abba (@TheRealDonLobo) October 8, 2017

And you can bet that as much fun people had watching it, Gadot had even more fun doing it.