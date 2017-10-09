Gal Gadot Kissed Kate McKinnon On Saturday Night Live, And People Went Wild

Gal Gadot Kissed Kate McKinnon On Saturday Night Live, And People Went WildBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Gal Gadot is hot. Not just in the physical, how-can-someone-this-beautiful-possibly-exist kind of way, but as THE actress in Hollywood right now, she’s smoking.
Wonder Woman was a massive success - it’s the third highest grossing DC movie of all time only trailing behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. So the Israeli superstar isn’t just a pretty face - she can sell the hell out of a film, too.
Which is probably why people started freaking out when Gadot kissed Kate McKinnon square on the face during her SNL appearance - and she got really into it.
If you needed GIFs of @GalGadot kissing Kate McKinnon, we've got you: https://t.co/SCvcCKGKJF pic.twitter.com/YLc9KTpjmV— GIPHY (@GIPHY) October 8, 2017
It might have to do with the fact that she’s a huge star and isn’t afraid to do everything possible to make a bit work.
It’s finally here! Tonight I’m hosting @nbcsnl with musical guest Sam Smith ! Make sure you tune in! 💃🏻 Photos by Mary Ellen Matthews pic.twitter.com/AtVrkRnT2E— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 7, 2017
But people loved it.
everyone after the gal gadot and kate mckinnon kiss on snl pic.twitter.com/7lFnPhcZJG— kacy 🎃 (@_rosecoloredgal) October 8, 2017
Well, at least Gal Gadot didn't need a cue card to make out with Kate McKinnon. #SNL pic.twitter.com/efxdoPs0KW— Jillian👀Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 8, 2017
listen,,,,,, gal gadot made out with kate mckinnon while being diana prince and i dont think ive ever felt this blessed in my whole life pic.twitter.com/4tLxm5ii0q— l (@bennetsgillan) October 8, 2017
But her other sketches were on point too.
💕💪 Wonder Women 💪 💕 @GalGadot @Lesdoggg #SNL pic.twitter.com/gZwhPjQwcx— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 8, 2017
Again, a reminder - we're mice. #SNL pic.twitter.com/afUFaZoze7— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 8, 2017
People loved her impersonation of Kendall Jenner, too.
Kendall's Model House: coming to E! this fall. #SNL pic.twitter.com/yLMZ9SBgsN— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 8, 2017
And then there was that bit where she went on a blind date with OJ Simpson, not knowing who he was.
"So, um... OJ - is that a nickname?" #SNL pic.twitter.com/2BR6AtpP1h— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 8, 2017
You: What are you excited about?— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 8, 2017
Me: #SNL DID A SKETCH WHERE GAL GADOT WENT ON A DATE WITH OJ SIMPSON AND DID NOT KNOW WHO HE WAS I AM DEAD
People thought she crushed it.
Gal Gadot, bringing back the little black dress one Hebrew monologue, Sam Smith intro and OJ Simpson sketch at a time. #SNL #WonderWoman— Rebecca J. Ritzel (@rjritzel) October 8, 2017
For some, it was more than just a great performance.
Me when Gal Gadot started speaking in hebrew #SNL pic.twitter.com/CwRrWVn8sy— abba (@TheRealDonLobo) October 8, 2017
And you can bet that as much fun people had watching it, Gadot had even more fun doing it.
Thanks to @nbcsnl for letting us live GIF tonight! #SNL @GalGadot @samsmithworld pic.twitter.com/CYf14mHKyI— GIPHY (@GIPHY) October 8, 2017
Well, maybe not as much fun as Kate McKinnon, but then again, she’s probably one of the most envied women on the planet right now.