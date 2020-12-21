An Abandoned Mall Got an ‘80s Makeover for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

In a “super” Christmas present for superhero fans, Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max and select movie theaters on Friday, Dec. 25. The sequel, in which Gal Gadot reprises her role as the title Amazonian warrior, is a blast from the past, especially because one of the filming locations is a shopping mall decorated to transport viewers to the 1980s.

Kristen Wiig, one of Gal’s costars in the movie, told USA Today it brought back a lot of memories “to see this mall completely redone and have all the stores that you remember growing up with.”

“That's what you did as a teenager,” Kristen added. “You would go to the mall on Saturdays and you would meet your friends and you'd walk around. … It brought me back to such a lost time.”