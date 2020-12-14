Where Was the Amazon Series 'The Wilds' Filmed?

Being stranded on a deserted island is hard ... but being a teenage girl in modern society is harder, right?

Amazon's newest binge-worthy series, The Wilds, follows nine eight (RIP Jeanette) high school-aged girls who think they're attending a luxury "retreat" in Hawaii, but fate turns their lives upside down when their private plane crashes onto a island.

While the ladies think this plane crash was a total accident, audiences know better. They're part of an experiment.