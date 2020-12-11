'Inn Love by Christmas' Is a Classic Holiday Romance With an Authentic Location

Most of the plots from Hallmark and Lifetime romantic holiday comedies sound like they could be ripped from the pages of a romance novel. And sometimes, that’s the case. With Inn Love by Christmas, however, there is no book to go off as source material. There is a romance novel called Christmas Inn Love, but it’s about a woman’s efforts to save the family bed and breakfast from being closed down.

To be fair, that also sounds like the plot of at least a third of the holiday TV romance movies out there, but the novel wasn’t the basis for Inn Love by Christmas. It’s also not based on a true story, but you probably knew that already.

Watch Inn Love by Christmas on Dec. 11, 2020 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.