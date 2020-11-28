'Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding' Might Just Inspire a Vacation to Canada

'Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding' Might Just Inspire a Vacation to CanadaBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Updated
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, which premieres tonight on Lifetime, is the sequel to Merry Liddle Christmas, a holiday movie that follows Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her intense family. The sequel is all about Jacquie trying to plan a wedding, since she and the love of her life Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are getting married! It wouldn't be a holiday movie without some family dysfunction and endearing drama, though. Jacquie's picture-perfect wedding goes quickly awry when her family starts meddling, the wedding planner quits, and she gets covered in pink frosting and cake. Oh what joy!
If you're wondering how Lifetime was able to pull off filming Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding during a pandemic, here's a little behind-the-scenes information. After reading this you may want to book a flight and room where the crew stayed, because it actually looks amazing.
Where was 'Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding' filmed?
Like many holiday movies, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding was filmed in Canada — Victoria, British Columbia to be exact. The filming and production did take place in 2020 during the pandemic, so extra precautions were put in place. The cast and crew were tested beforehand, and totally isolated from everyone while the film was being produced. The movie itself was mostly filmed at The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa (you can actually visit it if you want, here's the address: 1999 Country Club Way, Victoria BC V9B 6R3, Canada). Other parts of Victoria served as backdrops in some scenes.
Thomas Cadrot even tagged himself at the resort, so the location is really no secret.
It's entirely possible that Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding is actually an ad for the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, because Thomas is REALLY selling it on Instagram. "Last dip! It's been an amazing 3 weeks, thank you for your hospitality @westinbearmountainresort," he wrote, and showed off a relaxing photo of himself at the pool.
There was even ice cream. "Ice cream day! Courtesy of our director extraordinaire @thesharonlewis," Thomas wrote in his caption. Now we want to jump in a pool and immediately get ourselves an ice cream cone.
According to TheCinemaholic, a few scenes were also shot in Vancouver, which isn't surprising. A lot of movies and shows are actually filmed in Vancouver and Toronto.
Other holiday movies also filmed in Canada:
Canada is truly the ideal place to film holiday movies, since it gets so cold and snowy there, and it's already a hot spot for production. Here are just some holiday moves that are filmed in Canada: Christmas Cookies (Squamish, British Columbia), Christmas Inheritance (North Bay, Ontario), Hitched for the Holidays (Fort Langley, British Columbia), Road to Christmas (Hamilton, Ontario), The Holiday Calendar (Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario), Finding Santa (Ladner, British Columbia), The Christmas Cure (Dundas, Ontario), A December Bride (Vancouver, British Columbia), Christmas Festival of Ice (Almonte, Ontario), and others.
Watch Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding on Lifetime tonight at 8 p.m EST.