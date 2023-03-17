Home > Entertainment > DC Comics Source: Warner Bros. 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Has a Pair of Post-Credits Scenes Worth Waiting For By Joseph Allen Mar. 17 2023, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

If you've been eagerly anticipating Shazam! Fury of the Gods, or Shazam 2, for some time now, you should be sure to wait around through the end credits, and not just because it's important to acknowledge the work of everyone listed there.

Article continues below advertisement

There are some post-credits scenes that may hint at where the superhero may go from here, even as the DC universe undergoes a course correction under James Gunn.

Here's what the 'Shazam 2' post-credits scenes are all about.

In the first post-credits scene, which comes mid-way through the credits, we see that Shazam may be recruited into the broader DC universe. The scene focuses on Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, two characters who appeared in both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. The duo seems to be recruiting Shazam in the middle of nowhere. Emilia says that Amanda Waller thinks Shazam could be a valuable addition to the team, although they're worried he might be a little immature.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros.

John and Emilia invite Shazam to join the Justice Society of America, which recently lost Dr. Fate in Black Adam. Shazam agrees, not realizing that they have asked him to join the Justice Society, not the Justice League. The Justice League is obviously the group with all of DC's biggest heroes, including Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and The Flash.

Article continues below advertisement

The scene ends with Shazam pointing out that there really shouldn't be two supergroups in the DC universe with Justice in the title. Instead, he begins workshopping alternate names for the group, and ultimately lands on "The Avengers Society," a very obvious nod to Marvel. "I like that for some reason," the character adds. All of this suggests that we may see Shazam more in the future, although that may depend on how well this sequel does at the box office.

What happens in the second post-credits scene?

Although the first post-credits scene is all about Shazam's future, the second one checks in on Mark Strong's Thaddeus Sivana, who was the villain in the first Shazam movie. In this scene, which takes place inside Sivana's prison cell, we see that he and Mr. Mind are still working on their elaborate plan to rule over the Seven Realms.

Article continues below advertisement

Mr. Mind teases that he's about to reveal how Sivana can begin to move forward, but then he says he has to do one more thing first. The scene is meant to be a joke, and it probably doesn't have any larger significance for the broader DC project. Instead, it's just a reminder that Sivana is still in his cell, and he may still have dreams of conquering the world, even if they don't materialize.