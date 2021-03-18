Leah Remini Still Claims Sharon Osbourne Got Her Fired From 'The Talk'

Several months after being fired from The Talk, Leah spoke out about her early exit. As reported by BET , in a Twitter question-and-answer session, She revealed, "Sharon thought me and Holly were ''Ghetto,'' (her words) we were not funny, awkward and didn't know ourselves." They also report that Leah told one of her followers, "Sharon said she asked 4 us to be fired," and stated to another, "I didn't claim this; she admitted this on Howard Stern."

Leah claims that she and Holly were totally in the dark about why they were fired from the show until Sharon made the alleged radio show confession. Sharon denied that she had anything to do with Leah being fired from the show and took to Twitter about the allegations. Sharon said in one tweet , "Let me just go on the record to say..."

Then in a series of tweets declared, "I had absolutely nothing to do [with] her departure from the show & have no idea why she continues to take to Twitter to spread this false gossip. Leah knows that I have never been in the position to hire or fire anyone on the show. It's been seven months. It's time to move on."

The Inquisitor has a screenshot of all her tweets. The network never commented on the exact reason why Leah was fired from the show, and Leah felt that it was Sharon who got her fired.