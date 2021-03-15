'The Talk' Is Now on Hiatus Amidst an Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne's Conduct

Taking to Twitter on Mar. 12, 2021, Sharon apologized for her conduct on the air. After telling Sheryl and the other stars of the show that she was being accused of being racist for supporting Piers' comments, she is now approaching the situation with a different take. "Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny, or bullying," she pled with fans.

However, Sharon also maintains that the entire situation was a setup perpetrated by CBS. She claimed to Variety that network execs coerced her co-hosts to instigate the fight that spiraled into this situation.

"I blame the network for it," the television personality explained during her candid interview. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment."

While the network's investigation is underway, it appears only time will tell when and in what capacity The Talk will return to the air.